Arjun Rampal, wife announce separation after 20 years of marriage

Bollywood superstar Arjun Rampal and his wife announced in a joint statement that they had separated after being in a marriage that spanned two decades.

“After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth,” read a joint statement from the couple.

The couple said that they were ‘extremely private persons’ hence the fact that they were making the announcement felt strange to them.

The couple have two daughters together, Mahikaa and Myra, whom they did not forget to mention in the statement.

“We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.”

Arjun Rampal met his wife during his modeling days. Mehr Jesia and Arjun Rampal were among India’s first wave of supermodels in the ‘90s.

A Filmfare report from 2017 stated that the couple had started living separately in order to ‘re-evaluate’ their relationship.

The couple have so far not made public the reason for their split.

Story first published: 28th May 2018