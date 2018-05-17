Anand Ahuja adopts Sonam Kapoor’s name after marriage

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Indian businessman Anand Ahuja has changed his name after tying the knot with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

Anand Ahuja has changed his name from ‘Anand Ahuja’ to ‘Anand S Ahuja’ on his official Instagram handle.

Soon after her marriage, Sonam had also changed her name on social media profiles to Sonam K Ahuja.

“Changing my name doesn’t make me any less of a feminist,” Sonam replied to questions of her fans.

“The whole idea of feminism is to have equal opportunities and the choice to do what you want to do. So, whether I want to or do not want to change my name is my personal choice”, she said.

Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor, had tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8.

Published in Culture, Culture

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

