Amitabh and daughter stun fans with auto-rickshaw travel

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Picture credit: Amitabh Bachchan

The Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan took an auto-rickshaw to go for work.

The Bollywood’s Big B on his blog wrote “I travel today for the work in the greatly in demand and preferred mode of travel, the AUTO .. the autoriksha .. the auto, the rick .. call it what you may”.

“How on earth did this word ricksha develop .. in India or where .. the Brits may have invented it in their Colonial occupation ..  but the facts are pretty close .. there is debate on its origin and Japan, UK, USA seem to be the forerunners of this invention ..”

In the pictures, The superstar was seen sitting in an auto-rickshaw with his daughter Shweta.

Published in Culture

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

