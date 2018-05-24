Aamir Khan wanted to become Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed the reason why he rejected Sunil Dutt’s role in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju.

The veteran actor said the director Rajkumar Hirani approached him with the script and he loved it.

“It is a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship. But Sanju’s role is unbelievable,” Aamir Khan told Hirani.

“So as an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay Dutt’s role is so wonderful that it won my heart. So in this film I can’t do any other role but Sanjay Dutt’s, which of course I cannot do because Ranbir Kapoor is playing it. So, do not offer me anything,” Aamir said.

Mr. Khan also recalled his close relationship with Sanjay Dutt.

“He always sent me telegrams in those days to wish me on Diwali, Eid, birthday… If my film did well, he sent me a congratulations note.”

Story first published: 24th May 2018