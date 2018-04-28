When earth’s mightiest heroes take on their worst nightmare

By Omair Alavi

The Avengers are back but they are still in the Civil War mode, meaning that half of the guys are on Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s side and the other half, on Captain America’s. The person who emerges as a major threat during this fight is Thanos who is out to collect the six Infinity Stones and threatens to destroy the universe and the Avengers with it. With a storyline that will keep you involved for the entire 2.5-hour-run and fight sequences that will take your breath away, Avengers: Infinity War is here to break record … and hearts.

The Plot

The incidents of Avengers: Infinity War takes place after Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) call it quits, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) is sent to Wakanda to recover and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) leads the remaining Asgardians to safety. Their lives change quickly as Thanos (Josh Brolin) makes an entry that shatters the confidence of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who were till then, divided but not conquered. Will Thanos manage to collect the Infinity Stones or will the Avengers Assemble to take down the threat that is bigger than their egos? Watch Avengers: Infinity War to find out.

The Good

Avengers: Infinity War is undoubtedly one of the best Marvel flicks of recent times. It not only gives equal screen time to all Super Heroes but also makes them enter the screen in such a way that the audience couldn’t stop rooting, clapping and chanting. Be it Captain America with a beard, Bruce Banner without Hulk, an about-to-get-married Tony Stark or a repaired Thor, each hero has his own stylish entrance. This is the first Marvel flick that has concentrated more on the storyline and script than the action sequences and that’s why the audience loves the way the story moves ahead. Even Thanos is shown as someone with emotions which is what makes Avengers: Infinity War more human than its predecessors.

The Bad

Some of the Superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are missing in the film even though they aren’t that big; then the ending hints at a sequel (we all knew that!) but the way it makes the hint is hurting. You see some of the heroes getting whacked by Thanos which will make you feel vulnerable because if the superheroes can get thrashed, what would happen to mere mortals!

The Verdict 3.5/5

Avengers: Infinity War is one of those flicks that you need to see twice to understand the psyche of the makers at Marvel. For 10 years they kept the audience engaged with their many Marvel flicks that introduced new heroes, new villains, new sidekicks and new universes. It all comes down to Avengers: Infinity War where the Evil is stronger than the Good, where losing a life is easier than saving one, where Thanos is more powerful than all the Avengers who are neither assembled nor on the same page. With action sequences par excellence and a journey through the different planets of the Universe, you get to live the Avengers life that may be on the brink of extinction if nothing is done quickly.

