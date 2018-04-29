Weinstein ‘believes he will be forgiven’ by Hollywood: Piers Morgan

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, believes he will eventually be forgiven by Hollywood, according to television presenter Piers Morgan.

Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, Weinstein has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Morgan told GQ magazine he had spoken to Weinstein at a clinic where he has been seeking treatment.

“I’ve spoken to Harvey in the clinic in Arizona, for about an hour. He’s fighting,” Morgan said.

“He’s a fascinating character. The apocalyptic symptom of the whole thing – the casting couch finally brought to judgment.

Morgan said he was not as surprised by some of the allegations.

“Listen, this has been the system since Hollywood existed,” Morgan said.

“It’s been a moral cesspit since the ‘20s, and the idea that Harvey Weinstein is the only villain? Do me a favor.

“Look at Mel Gibson: ultimately Harvey believes he will be forgiven.”

Gibson sparked controversy in 2006 after unleashing an anti-Semitic tirade during his 2006 arrest for drunk driving, but has enjoyed recent success and was awarded a best director nomination for his film Hacksaw Ridge in 2017.

Weinstein said in a statement that he spoke with Morgan last year.

“I have immense respect for Piers Morgan and appreciate him. During our conversation, which was back in 2017, the only thought I conveyed was that my focus now and in the future is on my family,” Weinstein said.

“I did not talk about business or Hollywood. My priority is my family.”

The full GQ interview will be published on May 3. -Reuters


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 29th April 2018

 

See Also

US Secretary of State Pompeo stresses need for Gulf unity against Iran

April 29, 2018 6:06 pm

Priyanka: I’m a proud woman of colour but that’s not the only thing that defines me

April 29, 2018 3:24 pm

Nadal keeps up winning run to reach Barcelona semis, Tsitsipas stuns Thiem

April 28, 2018 4:24 pm

China’s Xi, India’s Modi seek new relationship after summit

April 28, 2018 4:13 pm

When earth’s mightiest heroes take on their worst nightmare

April 28, 2018 12:28 pm

US weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969

April 26, 2018 6:18 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.