The star-studded premiere of #MotorcycleGirl, was held in Lahore and Karachi

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Featuring Sohai Ali Abro in the lead role with Ali Kazmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Samina Peerzada and Shamim Hilali, Motorcycle girl is written and directed by Adnan Sarwar who gained a lot of praises for his earlier biopic Shah based on the life of the famous Pakistani boxer Hussain Shah, who won the bronze medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics and became the only boxer in Pakistan’s history to secure an Olympic medal.

The movie is set to release on the 20th of April.


