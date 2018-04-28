Swedish legendary group ABBA make new music after 35 years

April 28, 2018
Raza Haidery

STOCKHOLM: “Mamma Mia! Here we go again”: Sweden’s legendary disco group ABBA announced on Friday that they have reunited to record two new songs, 35 years after their last single, sparking joy and surprise among fans.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did,” the group said in a statement after repeatedly vowing they would never reunite.

The new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” were recorded last summer, the band’s manager Gorel Hanser told TT news agency.

The quartet split up in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like “Waterloo”, “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia” and “Super Trouper”.

“It was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!” members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson added.

The group, which sold more than 400 million albums, have not sung together publicly since 1986.

“I think it’s going to sound pretty much like their last songs from 1982, with quite a mild tempo, not like ‘Voulez-Vous’ or ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’,” Carl Magnus Palm, who has written several books about the group, told AFP.

“Frida’s and Agnetha’s voices are the same, so it won’t be a huge difference,” he said.

Palm said he was stunned by Friday’s announcement.

“I’m as surprised as everyone else…. They’ve always been so adamant that they weren’t going to make new music.”


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 28th April 2018

 

