Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

MUSCAT: Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his U.S. publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released. – Reuters


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 20th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer

April 17, 2018 8:08 pm

Bon Jovi inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

April 15, 2018 1:07 pm

Top music videos including ‘Despacito’ defaced by hackers

April 10, 2018 11:09 pm

Abida Parveen in Islamabad sufi night

April 10, 2018 11:12 am

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce split in loving messages

March 15, 2018 8:12 pm

Madonna unveils plan to direct movie on Sierra Leone dancer

March 14, 2018 8:55 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 20 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 20 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 20 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.