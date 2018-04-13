Social media star Sham Idrees, friends injured in accident

April 13, 2018
LONDON: Social media celebrity Sham Idrees and his friends were injured in a car accident on Thursday morning.

The accident took place as their vehicle crashed into another car.

The celebrity suffered bruises to his tongue, right hand and leg while Froggy had a concussion and sustained bruises as well.

His third friend Chuchi also sustained minor injuries.

All three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Sham Idrees, Froggy and Chuchi are known for their witty videos on social media websites. His Twitter account has over 0.2 million followers.


