LONDON: Social media celebrity Sham Idrees and his friends were injured in a car accident on Thursday morning.

The accident took place as their vehicle crashed into another car.

The celebrity suffered bruises to his tongue, right hand and leg while Froggy had a concussion and sustained bruises as well.

His third friend Chuchi also sustained minor injuries.

All three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Statement: Sham has suffered injuries on his tongue, leg and right hand. Froggy has a concussion and right foot is hurt. Chuchi has some minor bruising. They are still in the hospital but doing much better Alhamdulillah. Full update: https://t.co/bdGnl51yIz

– Mgmt pic.twitter.com/2PtXRkFgps — Sham Idrees (@Shamidrees) April 12, 2018

Sham Idrees, Froggy and Chuchi are known for their witty videos on social media websites. His Twitter account has over 0.2 million followers.

Story first published: 13th April 2018