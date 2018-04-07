Salman Khan walks free after spending two nights in jail



Bollywood’s superstar has been granted bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case Saturday after spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail.

Khan was sentenced to a 5-year jail term on Thursday.

Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi of the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court heard Salman Khan’s bail plea. The actor will have to furnish Rs 50000 as bond.

Since the morning, the superstar’s fans gathered at Jodhpur Central Jail, where security was beefed up to avert any untoward situation.

Salman Khan, now Prisoner 106, spent two nights in jail as he fights a five-year prison term for killing endangered wildlife.

Khan, one of the world’s highest paid actors, was imprisoned Thursday after a court convicted him for killing rare antelopes known as black bucks on a hunting trip while shooting a movie in 1998.

On Friday, Khan’s lawyer asked for bail but the plea was adjourned after a judge said he wanted to see the entire case record.

Story first published: 7th April 2018