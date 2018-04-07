Salman Khan walks free after spending two nights in jail

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Bollywood’s superstar has been granted bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case Saturday after spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail.

Khan was sentenced to a 5-year jail term on Thursday.

Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi of the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court heard Salman Khan’s bail plea. The actor will have to furnish Rs 50000 as bond.

Since the morning, the superstar’s fans gathered at Jodhpur Central Jail, where security was beefed up to avert any untoward situation.

Salman Khan, now Prisoner 106, spent two nights in jail as he fights a five-year prison term for killing endangered wildlife.

Khan, one of the world’s highest paid actors, was imprisoned Thursday after a court convicted him for killing rare antelopes known as black bucks on a hunting trip while shooting a movie in 1998.

On Friday, Khan’s lawyer asked for bail but the plea was adjourned after a judge said he wanted to see the entire case record.

 


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Schwarzenegger back home after heart surgery: spokesman

April 7, 2018 6:13 am

Bollywood stars visit Salman Khan’s home

April 6, 2018 2:57 pm

Mawra Hocane defends Salman Khan

April 5, 2018 9:56 pm

Bollywood in shock over Salman Khan’s jail term

April 5, 2018 9:50 pm

Off-screen antics of Salman Khan – Watch

April 5, 2018 9:48 pm

Salman Khan jailed for five years in poaching case

April 5, 2018 11:33 am

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 April 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 April 2018
Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 07 April 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 07 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.