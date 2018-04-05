Salman Khan handed two years in jail in poaching case

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been awarded two-year jail term after being convicted in the 1998 case of poaching a blackbuck, an endangered species of antelope. He will have to pay a fine worth Rs.50,000.

However, his co-stars from movie â€˜Hum Saath Saath Hainâ€™ â€“ Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam â€“ have been acquitted.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri of a Jodhpur court announced the ruling in the case that went on for 20 years.


Salman Khan faces charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The other actors were charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, according to Indian media reports.

Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.

Thursdayâ€™s ruling is not Khanâ€™s first brush with the law. In 2015, the Bombay High Court overturned his conviction in a hit-and-run case in which he was accused of running over a group of people sleeping on a city sidewalk, killing one and injuring four.

Khan has churned out a series of blockbuster hits in the last few years. Some of his releases in 2017 were big-ticket films that pulled in billions of rupees at the box-office.


Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

