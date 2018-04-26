Ranveer is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him: Deepika

April 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

 

Photo: File

Ranveer Singh is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him, said Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in three films. According to Pinkvilla, the two have neither confirmed nor denied that they have been in a relationship for more than five years. Indian media has reported that the two will tie the knot by the end of the year and their families have already started the preparations.

In an interview with Filmfare Middle East, she spoke about Ranveer’s qualities that she admires. “I am bored when people say they love his energy,” she said. “The man has so much more! He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man!”

This article originally appeared here


Your email address will not be published.

 

