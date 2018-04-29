Priyanka: I’m a proud woman of colour but that’s not the only thing that defines me

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Photo: File

Priyanka Chopra said she is a proud woman of colour but that’s not the only thing that defines her, reported an Indian website.

The Quantico star spoke to Teen Vogue about the minuscule opportunities for South Asian actors in global cinema. “Within global entertainment there needs to be a lot more opportunities that are created for a diverse cast and that includes South Asians in a big way,” she said. “I tell this to young people all the time and I told this to myself when I was 17 when I started working: no one’s going to make an opportunity for you.”

She said she is proud of being a woman of colour who has been accepted in mainstream Hollywood films. “I absolutely see that,” she said. “I see that yes it is a very culturally different thing with America and outside of America. I take tremendous pride in being a woman of colour. I just don’t want to be limited. I want, as a woman of colour, to have my choice of opportunities. I don’t want to be limited because of it, and that happens so often. I’m a proud woman of colour, but that’s not the only thing that defines me.”

