Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s first teaser released

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The first teaser of the much anticipated film “Parwaaz Hai Junoon,” a glorious tribute to the Pakistani Air force.

The teaser is filled with patriotism, enthusiasm and adventure. Showcasing Hamza Ali Abbasi as a fighter pilot for whom speed is an adventure. He plays the role of a young officer who always inspires his co-pilots with his startling flying skills. Shaz Khan has also been featured in the first teaser and has been shown as Hamza’s friend. The teaser shows how important the safety of the nation is for our Air force officers who do not for a second think about their lives and keep their country as a first priority.

Showcasing Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and Shaz Khan in the lead roles, the film is directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Farhat Ishtiaq and is slated to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2018.

Watch the teaser here:


