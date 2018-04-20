#MeToo: Three more women accuse Ali Zafar of harassment

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




KARACHI: A day after a leading Pakistani actress Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, three more women came forward against the popular singer and actor.

They levelled the allegations on Twitter, in what is thought to be the first #MeToo moment in Pakistan.

A blogger Humna Raza recounted her experience of being inappropriately touched by Ali Zafar during a public event.

A journalist, Maham Javaid, described an encounter her cousin had with the singer. She commended Meesha Shafi for raising her voice.

A Twitter user, Sofi, claimed that a volunteer was molested by Ali Zafar during a fundraising event in Washington DC.



Singer, model and actor Meesha Shafi said Thursday that Ali Zafar sexually harassed her.

Zafar says he "categorically" denies the claims and will take legal action.

Even though a number of Pakistani celebrities came forward to talk about their experiences of child sexual abuse as part of the #MeToo movement, this is the first time that a celebrity has named someone.

“Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo,” she tweeted.

Shafi is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has also been vocal about human rights.
Published in Entertainment, Social Buzz

Story first published: 20th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

April 19, 2018 11:53 pm

Ali Zafar denies he harassed Meesha Shafi

April 19, 2018 7:24 pm

#MeToo: Meesha Shafi says Ali Zafar sexually harassed her

April 19, 2018 4:18 pm

#MeToo: Japanese officials resign over allegations

April 19, 2018 10:54 am

Saudi minister faces backlash over niqab-less public appearance

April 17, 2018 11:00 am

Iran bans foreign social media networks in schools

April 15, 2018 11:06 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.