MeToo: Three more women accuse Ali Zafar of harassment

KARACHI: A day after a leading Pakistani actress Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, three more women came forward against the popular singer and actor.
They levelled the allegations on Twitter, in what is thought to be the first #MeToo moment in Pakistan.
A blogger Humna Raza recounted her experience of being inappropriately touched by Ali Zafar during a public event.
So @itsmeeshashafi's brave sharing of her experience reminded me of a story about @AliZafarsays from many many years ago, when Ali Zafar tried to kiss my cousin and pull my cousin into a restroom with him. Luckily my cousin's friends were there to push Ali Zafar off https://t.co/kBQbBiwyFP
— Maham Javaid (@JMaham) April 19, 2018
A journalist, Maham Javaid, described an encounter her cousin had with the singer. She commended Meesha Shafi for raising her voice.
This is really sad. When he came to Washington DC for SK fundraiser, I had high school student volunteer crying in a bathroom bcos he molesyed her, women like you protect men like that and vulnerable kids pay the price; awful
— Sofi (@seraphina444) April 19, 2018
A Twitter user, Sofi, claimed that a volunteer was molested by Ali Zafar during a fundraising event in Washington DC.
Singer, model and actor Meesha Shafi said Thursday that Ali Zafar sexually harassed her.
Zafar says he "categorically" denies the claims and will take legal action.
Even though a number of Pakistani celebrities came forward to talk about their experiences of child sexual abuse as part of the #MeToo movement, this is the first time that a celebrity has named someone.
“Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo,” she tweeted.
Shafi is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has also been vocal about human rights.
Story first published: 20th April 2018