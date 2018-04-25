Meesha’s lawyer confirms receiving legal notice from Ali Zafar

April 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The legal team of Meesha Shafi confirms the receipt of legal notice, sent by Ali Zafar, however, dispels its contents in entirety, as being false, wrote Barrister Muhammad Ahmad Pansota, the singer’s lawyer.

Pansota wrote on Twitter that Meesha Shafi’s allegations against Ali Zafar were true hence there was no question of defamation. He said that Meesha’s legal team were studying the contents of the notice.

Meesha Shafi accused singer Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than once occasion in a tweet last week. Ali Zafar promptly denied the allegations and said that he would take Meesha Shafi to court.

Media reports claim that Ali Zafar has threatened to file a defamation suit against Meesha Shafi if she doesn’t delete the tweet alleging he sexually harassed her and does not apologise for it.

While some celebrities have supported Meesha Shafi for being brave enough to share her harassment experience, others have backed Ali Zafar.


