Meesha Shafi lawyers up as #MeToo battle goes to court

"I have appointed Barrister Ahmad and Nighat Dad as my legal counsels to look after all issues pertaining to my sexual harassment claim against Ali Zafar. Media is requested to contact them to get any update on the ongoing issue," tweeted Meesha Shafi.Barrister Ahmad spoke to SAMAA TV and said that he would have a strategy in place when he receives the legal notice from Ali Zafar."Only after we get the legal notice and we've read its contents can I comment on it. So far we have only heard about it from media," he said.In response to a question, Barrister Ahmad said that he could not comment on whether or not Meesha would apologise to Ali Zafar or take the matter to court.Barrister Ahmad said that the law did not deem it necessary to reply to a legal notice. He said that Meesha Shafi would take up the matter at court."Meesha did not complain on social media, she expressed herself. She will take up the complaint against Ali Zafar at the proper legal forum," he said.Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion. She claimed in an interview that Ali had harassed her during a jamming session in Lahore.Ali Zafar denied Meesha's allegations within hours and said that he would take the matter to court.

Story first published: 24th April 2018