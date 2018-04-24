Meesha Shafi lawyers up as #MeToo battle goes to court

April 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Meesha Shafi has hired Barrister Ahmad and Nighat Dad as her lawyers with the #MeToo battle heading to court. 

"I have appointed Barrister Ahmad and Nighat Dad as my legal counsels to look after all issues pertaining to my sexual harassment claim against Ali Zafar. Media is requested to contact them to get any update on the ongoing issue," tweeted Meesha Shafi.

Barrister Ahmad spoke to SAMAA TV and said that he would have a strategy in place when he receives the legal notice from Ali Zafar.

"Only after we get the legal notice and we've read its contents can I comment on it. So far we have only heard about it from media," he said.

In response to a question, Barrister Ahmad said that he could not comment on whether or not Meesha would apologise to Ali Zafar or take the matter to court.

Barrister Ahmad said that the law did not deem it necessary to reply to a legal notice. He said that Meesha Shafi would take up the matter at court.

"Meesha did not complain on social media, she expressed herself. She will take up the complaint against Ali Zafar at the proper legal forum," he said.

Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion. She claimed in an interview that Ali had harassed her during a jamming session in Lahore.

Ali Zafar denied Meesha's allegations within hours and said that he would take the matter to court.
Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 24th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

#MeToo takes Meesha’s twitter to another edge

April 23, 2018 12:38 pm

Actress who sparked #MeToo movement lends support to Meesha Shafi

April 22, 2018 7:11 pm

Let the law take its course: Ahsan Khan on Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar scandal

April 22, 2018 5:41 pm

Meesha recounts ‘sexual harassment’ by Ali Zafar

April 21, 2018 10:37 pm

#MeToo: Three more women accuse Ali Zafar of harassment

April 20, 2018 8:11 pm

Ali Zafar denies he harassed Meesha Shafi

April 19, 2018 7:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 24 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 24 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 24 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 24 April 2018

Khara Sach|‬Mubashir Lucman|SAMAA TV|‬23 April 2018

Khara Sach|‬Mubashir Lucman|SAMAA TV|‬23 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.