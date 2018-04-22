Let the law take its course: Ahsan Khan on Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar scandal

April 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan urged people to refrain from making fun of sexual harassment and requested people to let the law take its course on the Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi harassment scandal. 

“Sexual harassment is a very serious matter. It should never be taken lightly and made the subject of jokes, gossip and casual conversation,” he said in a lengthy post. “I pray and hope that the truth will prevail in the matter of Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar.”

Ahsan Khan advised people to refrain from making jokes or gossiping about the matter. He wrote that God was fair and that slander and chatter could only hurt.

“Let us refrain from that and conduct ourselves with dignity, grace and responsibility,” he wrote.

BACKGROUND

Pakistani singer and actress Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her a couple of days ago. The accusations sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

Ali Zafar denied Meesha’s accusations and said that he would take her to court and would not discuss the issue on social media to contest ‘personal vendettas’.

In an interview with Instep, Meesha Shafi delved into details about how Ali Zafar harassed her. She said that he had harassed her while the two were jamming before a concert in Lahore.

Shafi said she told her husband about the entire episode but asked him not to react. “I am a public figure and so is he (Ali Zafar). My thought process was who I am and who he is and what that’s going to lead to. Being ready to talk was far off because it had just happened. I buried it.”


