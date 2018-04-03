Itâ€™s Nazia Hassanâ€™s 53rd birth anniversary. And Google remembers

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Google honoured pop queen Nazia Hassan on her 53rd birth anniversary, dedicating a doodle to the late singer

Nazia was born on April 3, 1965, in Karachi. She began her singing career on PTVâ€™s Kaliyon ki Mala in 1975. Six years later, she produced the best-selling Pakistani pop/disco album, Disco Deewane, with her brother Zoheb Hassan. The siblingsâ€™ duo was popular in India as well.

The late pop star was the first Pakistani singer to bring home a Filmfare award.

She passed away when she was 35 due to lung cancer.
