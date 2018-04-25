I have been harassed by women in media: Rabi Peerzada

"I was never harassed by a man," she says. "But women have harassed me and I understood it later that it was not their love but harassment."Rabi Peerzada says that women such as her who came from backward areas did not know when they were being harassed."We never knew that if an aunty was hugging us in a different manner then that means she's harassing us," she says. "I later got to know and was amazed that even this happens. More than the men, I believe women should keep their character in check."Rabi Peerzada was commenting on Meesha Shafi's recent allegations against Ali Zafar in which she claimed that the Channo singer sexually harassed her on more than once occasion.Ali Zafar has categorically denied the accusations and said that he'll take Meesha to court.

Story first published: 25th April 2018