Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ to release on Eid

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s upcoming flick Parwaaz Hai Junoon will release worldwide on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Haseeb Hassan is the director of the movie while Farhat Ishtiaq has penned the script for the flick.

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s upcoming film will serve as a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force in which he will be seen in a pilot’s avatar.

Haseeb Hassan has directed various dramas of note such as Dayar-e-Dil, Mann Mayal, Dasht-e-Tanhai and Sanam.

Hamza Ali Abbasi will also be seen in Maula Jutt 2 which is scheduled to be released sometime this year. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan will also share screen space in the flick with Hamza.

Story first published: 7th April 2018