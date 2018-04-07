Fans jubilant as Bollywood star Salman Khan freed on bail

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Jodhpur, India: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left prison on Saturday after being granted bail so he can contest a five-year jail sentence for killing rare antelopes.

Hundreds of frenzied fans awaited the 52-year-old as his vehicle sped through the gates of Jodhpur Central Jail, where the action star had spent two nights after being sentenced on Thursday.

Some tried to cling to the sides of his sports utility vehicle and scores of motorbikes followed Khan as he was driven at high speed to Jodhpur airport to a waiting chartered jet.

He flew to Mumbai where more crowds — with many men emulating Khan’s distinctive hairstyle and clothes — gathered outside his luxury apartment, dancing to songs from his films. – AFP


