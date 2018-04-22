Controversial comedy: Anwar Maqsood apologizes after social media backlash

April 22, 2018
Pakistani actor, comedian, writer and TV host Anwar Maqsood apologised for his controversial comedy that targeted Sindhis. 

"I love the soil of Sindh which is why I have never left it. Some of my friends from Sindh are upset because of what I did. I want to apologise to the ones who are hurt," he said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

Anwar Maqsood said that he had acted out the part that was meant for late comedian Moin Akhtar. He described Moin Akhtar as a legendary actor and said that he was the most versatile actor of all time.

"Whatever I wrote down, Moin brought it to life. He was the biggest actor in both India and Pakistan," he said.

Here's how Pakistanis on Twitter voiced their dissent for Maqsood's jokes.










Story first published: 22nd April 2018

 

