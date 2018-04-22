

The way #AnwarMaqsood malign Sindhi Nation its really ridiculous, Ethnocentrism is worst thing for Intellectuals, Its really condemnable.

— Javed Nayab Laghari (@JavedNLaghari) April 22, 2018



There is a fine line between Satire and Racism [ always ] in the past it was blurred , its getting focused now all of their [ #AnwarMaqsood , #MoinAkhtar ] skits were like that [ watch LooseTalk ]

— Afat qiamat (@afatqiamat) April 22, 2018



#AnwarMaqsood mindset need to get out of refugee cage and explore the world beyond hatred. Such mindset will always remain in cage and speak from that small box, it’s not good for their own self, diversity is strength of Sindh and Sindh is only diverse region in entire Pakistan

— Saif Samejo (@saifsamejo) April 22, 2018



#AnwarMaqsood Don't know why some media mockers show the face of a sindhi wadera or a currupt plitician, when sindh is filled with generious lovely people.

— Aqeel ahmed (@get2aqeelz) April 22, 2018



I think there is some psychotic problem with #AnwarMaqsood he should go to the psychiatric hospital, unfortunately i saw his some older episodes then i come to knw he is mentally ill man.

Sad moment for us that Now we have to endure ill people on Screen.

— Syeda Aqraba Fatima (@AqrabaFatima) April 22, 2018

"I love the soil of Sindh which is why I have never left it. Some of my friends from Sindh are upset because of what I did. I want to apologise to the ones who are hurt," he said while speaking to SAMAA TV.Anwar Maqsood said that he had acted out the part that was meant for late comedian Moin Akhtar. He described Moin Akhtar as a legendary actor and said that he was the most versatile actor of all time."Whatever I wrote down, Moin brought it to life. He was the biggest actor in both India and Pakistan," he said.Here's how Pakistanis on Twitter voiced their dissent for Maqsood's jokes.

Story first published: 22nd April 2018