Bollywood hero Khan now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail

April 6, 2018
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, now Prisoner 106, will have to spend at least another night in jail as he fights a five-year prison term for killing endangered wildlife.

Khan, one of the world’s highest paid actors, was imprisoned Thursday after a court convicted him for killing rare antelopes known as black bucks on a hunting trip while shooting a movie in 1998.

Khan’s lawyer asked for bail but the plea was adjourned after a judge said he wanted to see the entire case record.

“We argued for bail in the court. Basically the eyewitness is not reliable … the trial court has convicted Salman on the basis of basically just one eyewitness,” Mahesh Bora, a lawyer for Khan, told reporters in Jodhpur, in the northwestern state of Rajasthan.

The court is to sit again on Saturday. – AFP


Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

