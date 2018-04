LOS ANGELES: Superhero movie Black Panther beat Titanic to become the third highest earning film in North America.

CNN reported that the film took the position after earning $665.4 million on the US box office Saturday. Titanic now stands at No.4 with earnings of $659.4 million

The film is trailing behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million) in the list.

The Marvel Comics-based superhero movie has earned $1.3 billion across the world.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film tells the story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who has to protect his country from destruction.

Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 9th April 2018