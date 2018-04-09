LOS ANGELES: Superhero movie Black Panther beat Titanic to become the third highest earning film in North America.

CNN reported that the film took the position after earning $665.4 million on the US box office Saturday. Titanic now stands at No.4 with earnings of $659.4 million

The film is trailing behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million) in the list.

The Marvel Comics-based superhero movie has earned $1.3 billion across the world.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film tells the story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who has to protect his country from destruction.

Story first published: 9th April 2018