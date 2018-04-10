‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets pre-release record

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie “Avengers: Infinity War” became the fastest-selling superhero movie before release, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The tickets of the movie went for sale when the second trailer was released. It took only six hours to set the record.

The latest superhero film in the Marvel universe is said to be the biggest yet and includes characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and other franchises by the studios.

The record was previously held by Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Black Panther.


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Black Panther beats Titanic to set new record

April 9, 2018 12:06 pm

“Black Panther” becomes most tweeted about movie ever

March 22, 2018 12:05 am

Always bet on black!

March 1, 2018 10:11 am

‘Black Panther’ pounces to box office glory over holiday weekend

February 19, 2018 2:58 am

New York Fashion Week overwhelmed with Black Panther fever

February 13, 2018 11:47 am

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Tops Box Office With $38.8 Million, ‘Peter Rabbit’ Hops to $25 Million

February 12, 2018 9:24 am

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.