LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie “Avengers: Infinity War” became the fastest-selling superhero movie before release, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The tickets of the movie went for sale when the second trailer was released. It took only six hours to set the record.

The latest superhero film in the Marvel universe is said to be the biggest yet and includes characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and other franchises by the studios.

The record was previously held by Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Black Panther.

Story first published: 10th April 2018