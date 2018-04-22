‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer passes away

April 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The diminutive actor who starred in the Austin Powers movies’ as “Mini Me”, Verne Troyer, died Saturday at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 49.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” his family posted on his Instagram account.

The cause of death was not announced, but the family wrote that “depression and suicide are very serious issues.”

“You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. But be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” they said.

Troyer, who was 2 feet 8 inches (81 cm) tall, is best known for Austin Powers movies “The Spy Who Shagged Me” and “Austin Power in Goldmember.”

He also had the role of the goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter movies.

Troyer’s height was due to achondroplasia dwarfism, Variety reported. He once said that his parents “never treated me any different than my other average-sized siblings. I used to have to carry wood, feed the cows and pigs and farm animals.”

He was never trained as an actor, but while he was a telephone customer service worker, a friend told him that Hollywood producers were looking for someone to be a stunt double for a baby, Troyer told an entertainment news website, HollywoodChicago.com.

He had more than 25 other film credits to his name, including roles in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” “The Love Guru,” and “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.”

A statement from his publicist on his Facebook account said he had gone through “a recent time of adversity.”

His family also posted online that Verne was a “fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

His family said on Instagram that he was recently baptized. – Reuters


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 22nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

April 20, 2018 10:07 am

Suicide machine draws crowds at Amsterdam funeral show

April 15, 2018 9:50 pm

Suicide machine displayed at Amsterdam funeral show

April 15, 2018 10:39 am

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he has struggled with depression

April 3, 2018 5:09 pm

Four security personnel martyred in Quetta suicide blast

February 28, 2018 8:13 pm

Fidel Castro’s eldest son ‘Fidelito’ commits suicide

February 2, 2018 9:45 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.