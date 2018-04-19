Ali Zafar denies sexual harassment allegations of Meesha Shafi

Pakistani singer, actor and model Ali Zafar has denied accusations that he sexually harassed Meesha Shafi.

“I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi,” read a statement from Ali Zafar. “I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here.”

Ali Zafar said that he would not take up the issue or accuse Meesha Shafi on social media in order to not disrespect the #MeToo movement or his family and friends.

Ali Zafar said that he had nothing to hide and that silence was ‘absolutely not an option’.

“I am the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother,” he wrote. “I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness. I will do the same today. I have nothing to hide. SIlence is absolutely not an option.”

Singer, model and actor Meesha Shafi said Thursday that pop singer and actor Ali Zafar sexually harassed her.

“I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature, at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude and I know that I am not alone,” tweeted Meesha.

