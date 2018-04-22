Actress who sparked #MeToo movement lends support to Meesha Shafi

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan who triggered the global #MeToo movement, called Meesha Shafi a heroine following the latter’s accusations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar.

“A heroine of our times. I stand with Meesha Shafi,” tweeted Rose McGowan.

Rose McGowan was one of the first women who came forward and accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. Following her revelation, more than 80 women including actress Ashley Judd and others, shared accounts of how Weinstein raped and assaulted them.

Meesha acknowledged the tweet by Rose by sharing it on her Instagram page.

Meesha Shafi has accused prominent singer and actor Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one instance. Meesha claimed that Ali Zafar had harassed her once at a jamming session before a concert in Lahore.

Ali Zafar rejected the allegations and said that he would deal with the matter professionally by taking her to court. While some celebrities have thrown their support behind Meesha Shafi, others have demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

Story first published: 22nd April 2018