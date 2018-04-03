Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he has struggled with depression

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Actor Dwayne Johnson signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of Hollywood’s top paid stars, said on Monday he struggled with depression after watching his mother’s attempted suicide and encouraged men suffering from the disease to open up about their struggles and seek help.

“Depression never discriminates,” the 45-year-old actor wrote to his 12.7 million Twitter followers. “Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.”

Johnson, who is currently promoting the Warner Bros action film “Rampage,” told British newspaper Express on Sunday he faced his own demons after witnessing his mother’s suicide attempt as a teenager.

“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere,” the “Fast & Furious” film star said. “I was crying constantly.”

Johnson recounted that he was 15 when he watched his mother, Ata, walked into oncoming traffic on Interstate 65 in Nashville shortly after they were evicted from their apartment.

He said he was able to pull her from the highway but then sunk into several years of depression that were made more difficult by injuries that halted his would-be football career and a breakup with a girlfriend.

“We both healed,” Johnson said of himself and his mother, “but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain.”

Johnson rose to prominence as a professional wrestler in the 1990s as “The Rock” and has considered entering politics. Forbes has estimated he was Hollywood’s second highest paid actor with $65 million in 2017 earnings. Reuters


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Fidel Castro’s eldest son ‘Fidelito’ commits suicide

February 2, 2018 9:45 am

Depressed over hair fall problem, Indian engineer commits suicide

January 2, 2018 12:30 pm

‘Jumanji’ off to a strong start at box office

December 21, 2017 8:15 pm

Cell phone radiations  may cause serious brain damage: Experts

December 21, 2017 6:58 pm

7 ways drinking coffee helps improve your health and wellbeing

December 21, 2017 12:30 pm

K-pop stars carry singer’s coffin after suicide

December 21, 2017 11:18 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Mahim Maher

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.