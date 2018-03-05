Sunny Leone welcomes twins born via surrogacy

Sunny Leone has welcomed two more children with husband Daniel Weber. She announced on Twitter that the boys are their biological children born via surrogacy.

The two announced the news Monday on their social media accounts by sharing a picture with all three of their children. They revealed the names of the newborns as Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

“Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it’s now finally complete 🙂 so happy!” Leone tweeted.

On Instagram, she wrote: “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

Weber shared the same picture, captioned: “Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @sunnyleone @dirrty99 :))))😍😍😁😁❤️. The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher and Me !!!!! Proud!!!!”

Leone and Weber had adopted their first child, Nisha, in July 2017. They adopted her from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra, when she was 21 months old.


