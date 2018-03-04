NEWS DESK: Jhanvi Kapoor, the daughter of late Bollywood actor Sridevi, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram just a week after the death of her mother.

She shared the heartfelt message on her first birthday without her mother.

“There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with,” the 20-year-old wrote on social media just days before turning 21. “Even with all the emptiness, I still feel your love, I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that.”

She also posted multiple pictures of herself with her mother and a caption reading: “On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents.” Here’s the full post:

Sridevi was found dead last weekend having “accidentally drowned” in a bathtub, according to a forensic report. According to Indian media, she lost balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Dubai authorities deemed the “case closed” soon after and released the body to the family, which was then transported back to India.

Story first published: 4th March 2018