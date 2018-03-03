REVIEW: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

BY: Omair Alavi

Shadi Ka Super Hit Punchnama

His name may be â€˜Luv Ranjanâ€™ but he is full of hate for those cunning women who try to take advantage of desperate men â€“ in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety he revisits the formula of his Punchnama series and comes out as a winner. With his usual team of actors and unusual imports such as a cursing Alok Nath, he delivers Shadi Ka Hit Punchnama with his usual panache. From the start to the finish, this film is a rollercoaster ride with more plus and fewer minus, making it a decent watch.

The Plot

Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Singh) are childhood buddies who are as close as brothers could be â€“ Sonu saves Titu every time there is girl trouble until Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) enters there the scene. Sweety challenges Sonuâ€™s dominance in Tituâ€™s life and while the friend in Sonu fights her out, the brotherly side decides to go all out or bust. The plot has many twists and turns before it eventually ends on a happy ending, depending whose side you are on.

The Good

Have you ever seen Alok Nath as much as raise his voice in a film? Has he ever been caught smoking on screen? Has the simplest of men ever been seen drinking? No â€¦ until now when he does all that and much more despite playing a grandfather here. Then there is the brilliant Kartik Aaryan who seems to have made it his mission to save himself and his friends from getting into girl trouble or if they are in it, how to get them back to the land of sanity. He carries the whole film on his shoulders with occasional help from Nushrat and Sunny but it is he and he alone who must take the large share of credit. The beauty of the film lies in its screenplay because you donâ€™t find one scene boring since it links brilliantly to the outgoing and incoming scenes. The troubles Sonu â€“ Titu have to go through are the same troubles every young man goes through and watching all that on the screen will make you believe that you arenâ€™t alone. Finally, the supporting cast, as well as the supporting background score, are the king here since they grasp you and donâ€™t let you go till the credits.

The Bad

The film may seem a little drag in the second half because the verbal fights and the mind games are not for everyone to enjoy. A lot of cuss words are used in the film which are muted in the local version but you get the jest of it. The biggest disappointment, however, is the no-lengthy-monologue that added Punch to the Punchnama movies â€¦ you wait for â€˜the Kartik Aaryan Speechâ€™ which is never there and fans of the series will be disappointed by that. And the trumpet in the background makes its entry into the film very late (but timely) as I was looking forward to that ever since the trailer was released.

The Verdict 4/5

If you are a bachelor or committed (but not married), this film will hit you like a tracer bullet; if you are a married man you will be able to relate to what Titu might be getting into. In both these scenarios, you will be able to laugh out loud because things donâ€™t turn out to be the way you expect them to be. The film belongs to Alok Nath who makes a comeback of sorts to films whereas Kartik, Nushrat, and Sunny make it a great team that can do anything, anytime and engages the audience without trying hard. A must watch for all those who are into â€˜bromantic comedies’!

