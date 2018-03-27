Ranveer Singh to get र50m for 15-minute IPL performance

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Padmaavat sensation Ranveer Sindh will be paid 50 million rupees in Indian currency for a 15-minute performance at the Indian Premier League

According to Pinkvilla, he will perform for 15 minutes at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of IPL on April 7.

“His appeal cuts across cities and age groups,” said a source in the entertainment industry. “He has an equal fan following among men and women, which is why the organisers felt he is the perfect fit for the performance at this year’s IPL opening ceremony.”

Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

