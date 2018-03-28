Raid: A simple and enjoyable crime thriller

By Muhammad Raza Haidery

Inspired by true events in India, Raid is an enjoyable crime thriller flick which brings something for everyone. The match should be on your list to watch if you are looking for solid dialogue delivery, confrontation scenes between the protagonist and the antagonist along with performances by the leading stars.

Raid is a movie directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana Dâ€™Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in leading roles. The plot of the movie is simple. It revolves around an Indian Revenue Services officer Amey Patnayak and his team carrying out a raid on the mansion of a local politician (who seems like a don) named Rameshwar Singh for recovering his black money.

From the start, the movie lives up to its name but the momentum slows down for a couple of minutes. This gives the audience a look into the private life of Patnayak and his relations with his wife.

The director and script writers tried to keep the movie as simple as possible for the audience. He did not confuse the audience and it keeps it hooked to every moment.

The characterization was also simple throughout the crime flick. Devgn portrays an honest brave officer who doesnâ€™t take any nonsense from the villain or his team. He is a man of his own principles which includes not telling his spouse about his upcoming raids. This reminded me some of his old movies such as Gangaajal in which he played a tough cop who takes action against the villain and his own team mates.

Shukla is a perfect pick for such kind of movies. His way of speaking was perfect and he made it look like we could see the raid from his perspective as well. Shukla took the clichÃ© of a corrupt politician made it a whole lot entertaining.

Meanwhile, Dâ€™Cruz was more of a supporting than a lead character who plays his supporting wife who loves him no matter. Her role was kept minimum and tried to focus more on Devgn and Shukla throughout the film.

The weak point of the movie was the songs. There are only four songs in the movie and the editors kept them at times when they were not even needed. They tried to relax the drama unfolding from a tense movie with the help of songs which were not really needed.

All-in-all Raid is a good movie which will keep the audience entertained especially those who like to see patriotism and corruption movies. The director doesnâ€™t toy around with the script much and the stars give a decent performance.

28th March 2018