PiFF: Pakistani movie ‘Cake’ premieres in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistani flickÂ CakeÂ starring Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik is being screened at the Nueplex Cinemas.Â

The movie was screened at 06:00pm at Nueplex Cinema located at The Place Mall.

The plot of the movie focuses on various characters within a family. PTI chief Imran Khan and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai have spoken highly of the film.

The movie has been released in UK.

The movie is being screened as part of the Pakistan International Film Festival (PiFF) will begin from March 29, 2018 and end till April 1, 2018.

Story first published: 29th March 2018