PiFF: Pakistani movie ‘Cake’ premieres in Karachi

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: Pakistani flickÂ CakeÂ starring Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik is being screened at the Nueplex Cinemas.Â 

Pakistani filmÂ CakeÂ is being screened at Nueplex Cinema at an event to mark the Pakistan International Film Festival.

The movie was screened at 06:00pm at Nueplex Cinema located at The Place Mall.

The plot of the movie focuses on various characters within a family. PTI chief Imran Khan and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai have spoken highly of the film.

The movie has been released in UK.

 

The movie is being screened as part of the Pakistan International Film Festival (PiFF) will begin from March 29, 2018 and end till April 1, 2018.


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Karachi to pay more for fresh milk from tomorrow

March 29, 2018 7:03 pm

Bilawal confident of PPPâ€™s victory in next elections

March 29, 2018 6:06 pm

What Malala said in Pashto

March 29, 2018 5:32 pm

Opposition protests against Karachi mayor in city council meeting

March 29, 2018 5:08 pm

Terrorists planning attacks from Afghan soil, Pakistan hands over dossier to Kabul

March 29, 2018 5:03 pm

West Indies yet to announce squad for Pakistan T20 series

March 29, 2018 1:10 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 29 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 29 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 29 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 29 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.