Oscars chief being investigated for sexual harassment: report

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

LOS ANGELES: John Bailey, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body which hands out the Oscars, is being investigated for sexual harassment, Variety reported on Friday.

The trade publication said the Academy immediately opened an investigation after receiving three harassment claims against Bailey on Wednesday.

Bailey, 75, a cinematographer whose credits include “Groundhog Day” and “The Big Chill,” was elected to a four-year term as head of the Academy in August.

His brief tenure has been marked by the birth of the #MeToo movement started by actress Alyssa Milano and which went global, highlighting accusations of sexual abuse.

Harvey Weinstein, whose studio Miramax was behind hits such as “Shakespeare In Love” and “Pulp Fiction,” was expelled from the Academy in October following accusations of sexual harassment and abuse by dozens of women.

In December, the Academy adopted a code of conduct for its members.

At a February lunch for this year’s Oscar nominees, Bailey promised the Academy would adopt a “greater awareness and responsibility in balancing gender, race, ethnicity, and religion.”

“The fossilized bedrock of many of Hollywood’s worst abuses are being jackhammered into oblivion,” he said.

The Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. – AFP


Published in Entertainment

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan doing ‘bare minimum’ to help US: official

March 17, 2018 5:25 am

Hollywood director hits out at #MeToo

March 16, 2018 7:39 pm

US military helicopter crashes in Iraq: US officials

March 16, 2018 5:29 am

Saudi warns it will pursue nuclear weapons if Iran does

March 16, 2018 4:39 am

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce split in loving messages

March 15, 2018 8:12 pm

Women ditch high-heeled shoe for comfort, finds survey

March 15, 2018 6:04 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.