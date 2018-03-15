KARACHI: The NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival 2018 kicks off from today. All performances will be held at the Zia Moheyuddin Theatre.Â

The festival will run from March 15-31, 2018 and will feature performances from international artists. Some performances will feature a collaboration between Pakistani and foreign artists.

Tickets for the show are available from NAPA, Aghas and BookItNow.

The schedule for the festival was announced courtesy a post on NAPA’s official Facebook page.

Story first published: 15th March 2018