Motorcycle Girl’s motion poster gives us a glimpse of the flick

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: The motion poster for upcoming Pakistani flickÂ Motorcycle GirlÂ has been released and it features actress Sohai Ali Abro.Â 

Sohai Ali Abro'sÂ Motorcycle GirlÂ has generated intrigued since the very beginning. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Ali Kazmi, Sameena Peerzada and Sarmad Khoosat. Adnan Sarwar has directed the film.

The movie is based on Zenith Irfan, who became the first Pakistani female who traveled via motorcycle alone from Lahore to Pakistan's northern regions.

Zenith's journey was covered by the CNN, New York Times and several international publications.

To prepare for the movie, Sohai Ali Abro had learnt how to ride a motorcycle and made the same journey, from Lahore to Khunjerab Pass that Zenith had made.

The film will be released in cinemas across Pakistan on April 20, 2018.

 
