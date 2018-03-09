Marvel man Jon Favreau to direct ‘Star Wars’ series

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

LOS ANGELES: Veteran filmmaker Jon Favreau is to write and executive produce a live-action series based on the “Star Wars” films for Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, executives said on Thursday.

Disney, which owns “Star Wars” production house Lucasfilm, has a decade-long history with the 51-year-old, who has directed, produced or appeared in several superhero movies made by another of the entertainment giant’s businesses, Marvel Studios.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.

“Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau directed and appeared in “Iron Man,” the film that set the tone and began cultivating the audience for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films, which has made $14.4 billion worldwide.

He also directed and produced the 2016 adaptation of “The Jungle Book” and is working on a live-action version of “The Lion King.”

Favreau is no stranger to the “Star Wars” galaxy either, having played roles in both the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated series and in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure,” he said.

The untitled “Star Wars” live-action series does not yet have a release date but the streaming service is expected to launch by the end of 2019. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Kim and Trump to meet on North Korean nukes by May

March 9, 2018 6:34 am

Syria regime pummels besieged Eastern Ghouta

March 9, 2018 2:44 am

Syria: Fresh air strikes on Ghouta kill 45 civilians; death toll mounts to 850

March 7, 2018 11:40 pm

BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging apps

March 7, 2018 2:59 am

SpaceX poised for 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

March 6, 2018 5:57 am

Trump ‘may’ go to Jerusalem embassy opening

March 6, 2018 2:10 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.