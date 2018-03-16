Indian singer Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
MUMBAI: A Patiala court on Friday sentenced Indian pop star Daler Mehndi to two years in prison over his involvement in a 2003 human trafficking case.
However, he was later granted bail by the court.
“I have been granted bail. We will appeal in the higher court,” the singer said.
According to Indian media, Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher – who died last year – had been accused of illegally sending people abroad by disguising them as members of their band.
In return, the complainants alleged the accused had taken Rs 10 million from them.​
Mehndi’s debut album has sold over 20 million albums. He has performed in 18 countries that include Singapore, United States and United Kingdom.

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

