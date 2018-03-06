Bollywood and television actor Shammi has passed away, leaving the Indian film industry in grief

She was famous for her comic roles and had starred in over 200 films, including Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Coolie No 1, Hum and Gopi Kishan. On TV, she appeared in a number of drama serials on Doordarshan.

Bollywood actors took to social media to express their grief:

T 2735 – Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

T 2735 – Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏

some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty’s real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye. pic.twitter.com/g1bagsyaSk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2018

Bringing a smile to our faces, for years brightening up the screen Shammi ji left us with innumerable memories. My condolences to her loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 https://t.co/0DoMWymiVy — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 6, 2018

I will really miss you Shammi aunty… You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0BxQSNQRIL — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 6, 2018

Story first published: 6th March 2018