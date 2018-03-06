Indian actor Shammi passes away

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Bollywood and television actor Shammi has passed away, leaving the Indian film industry in grief

She was famous for her comic roles and had starred in over 200 films, including Hum Saath-Saath HainCoolie No 1, Hum and Gopi Kishan. On TV, she appeared in a number of drama serials on Doordarshan.

Bollywood actors took to social media to express their grief:


