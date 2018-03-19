I can no longer support or justify Imran Khan: Salman Ahmad

Junoon singer Salman Ahmad said on Monday that he could no longer support PTI chief Imran Khan.

Salman Ahmad stated this on Twitter after Imran Khan welcomed television host and anchor Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain to PTI.

In an indirect reference to Dr Aamir Liaquat, Salman stated, “I fear reptiles surround him (Imran Khan).”

After 35 years of defending, supporting & justifying @ImranKhanPTI to the world , i no longer can. i fear that reptiles surround him. — salman ahmad (@sufisal) March 19, 2018

It’s my democratic right to warn against #AmirLiaqat @ImranKhanPTI can never benefit from this hypocrite, liar & a sleazy slithering snake — salman ahmad (@sufisal) March 19, 2018

BACKGROUND

Dr Aamir Liaquat said he is joining Imran Khan to fight status quo and corruption in the country.

Speaking about his difference with the PTI in past, Aamir Liaquat said a human undergoes process of evolution in his whole life.

“I spent my whole political career in the MQM,” said Liaquat, adding that now the PTI is his final destination.

He claimed PTI will clean sweep Karachi in the next elections.

Later, veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali also announced to join Imran Khan-led party.

