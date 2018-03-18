ISLAMABAD: Mahira Khan said that her movie Verna was banned because of a decision taken by minority.

“There were certain aspects of the story that people did not agree with, but not about the core message of the film. Yes, Verna was going to get banned because of the decision of a small minority, but it did not get banned because of the majority who stood up for the film. To me, that is victory,” the actress said in an interview to The Guardian.

Shoaib Mansoor’s Verna was banned due to its sensitive content and portrayed the state institutions in an undesirable manner.

The decision of banning the movie was met with negative responses from the public.

The censor board lifted the ban after omitting the objectionable content from the movie.

“I was nervous about how it would work as a film as well as the performances but about the subject matter? Never, because I stand by it,” the actress said.

She termed the murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari as a breaking point for the Pakistani society.

“The whole nation came out on to the streets. Everyone was angry and wanted justice. There is not enough education, and we are still shaming victims and talking about the issue in terms of family honour. Pakistan is ready for change,” Khan went on to say.

She went on to say that her parents were free-spirited individual and allowed her to do whatever she wanted.

“They allowed us to do whatever we wanted, as long as we understood we were responsible for our choices and the consequences,” the actress added.

The Khuda Kay Liye star said that she was exposed to people from all walks of life which made her a tolerant person.

