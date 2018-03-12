Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

The singer was born on 12th March 1983 in Lahore. He started his music career by releasing his album Jal-Pari in 2004, which was well received by the fans.

He also sang for Bollywood film “Race” and was nominated for the prestigious Filmfare Award.

Atif Aslam made his acting debut in 2011 as he was casted in Shoaib Mansoor’s movie “Bol”.

The Pakistani singer has won several awards including Indus Music Award, Sahara Sangeet Award, The Muzik Award, Lux Style Award, Star Screen Award and Filmfare Award.

He has also been honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. â€“ SAMAA

Story first published: 12th March 2018