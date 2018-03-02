After PadMan, Anushka-starrer Pari banned in Pakistan

NEWS DESK: After PadMan, Anushka Sharma-starrer PariÂ became the next to earn the title ‘unfit for public exhibition’ by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Islamabad.

Mobashir Hasan, the chairperson of CBFC, tweeted: “Imported film #Pari has been declared â€˜Unfitâ€™ for public exhibition by a panel followed by #CBFCâ€™s Full Board review as it flouts various sections of the existing rules and code of #CBFC,” he wrote. “Innumerable dialogues & scenes r against the established religious, social and moral ethos.”

Nueplex Cinemas announced on Facebook that they will refund the tickets already sold for the film.

The movie was supposed to be screened there this weekend.

Last month, Pakistan’s censor board banned Akshay Kumarâ€™s PadMan, a film on menstrual hygiene. The members of the board denied the film a no-objection certificate, saying that it deals with ‘taboo’ subjects such as menstruation.

On the other hand, India has declined to lift its ban on Pakistani artists. According to ANI News, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association has refused to withdraw its ban on Pakistani artists working in India. The ban was imposed two years ago, ahead of the release of Fawad Khan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Mahira Khan’s Raees.

Last week, India’s union minister, Babul Supriyo, called for a temporary ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema.

