Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Strings set to fire up PSL closing ceremony

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the colourful closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League in Karachiâ€™s National Stadium.

The closing ceremony on the 3rd edition of PSL will start before the United-Zalmi final at 6:00pm.

Many Pakistani superstars including Ali Zafar, Strings, Shehzad Roy, Farheen Saeed and Aima Baig will entertain the crowd before the super final.

Fireworks will light up Karachiâ€™s sky after the end of match.
