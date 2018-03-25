Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Strings set to fire up PSL closing ceremony

KARACHI: The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the colourful closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League in Karachiâ€™s National Stadium.The closing ceremony on the 3edition of PSL will start before the United-Zalmi final at 6:00pm.Many Pakistani superstars including Ali Zafar, Strings, Shehzad Roy, Farheen Saeed and Aima Baig will entertain the crowd before the super final.Fireworks will light up Karachiâ€™s sky after the end of match.

Story first published: 25th March 2018