Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Strings set to fire up PSL closing ceremony

KARACHI: The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the colourful closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League in Karachi’s National Stadium.The closing ceremony on the 3edition of PSL will start before the United-Zalmi final at 6:00pm.Many Pakistani superstars including Ali Zafar, Strings, Shehzad Roy, Farheen Saeed and Aima Baig will entertain the crowd before the super final.Fireworks will light up Karachi’s sky after the end of match.

Story first published: 25th March 2018