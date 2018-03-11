Ali Gul Pir to host Lyari film screening today

Ali Gul Pir will host the screening of a film, Lyari: A Prison Without Wall, at The Grid in Karachi. The event begins at 8pm today

The film shows life in Lyari, one of the oldest areas if Karachi, with a focus on a family facing poverty, social injustice and desire. It shows the struggle of a young footballer and his journey.

The director, Nazeen Baluch, is a young filmmaker from Lyari, the first Baloch female director from the area. Previously, she directed a documentary on Lyari. She aims at highlighting womenâ€™s issues through film and bringing about change.

The producer, Ahsan Shah, is a freelance filmmaker and photographer from Lyari.

Story first published: 11th March 2018