Ali Gul Pir to host Lyari film screening today

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Ali Gul Pir will host the screening of a film, Lyari: A Prison Without Wall, at The Grid in Karachi. The event begins at 8pm today

The film shows life in Lyari, one of the oldest areas if Karachi, with a focus on a family facing poverty, social injustice and desire. It shows the struggle of a young footballer and his journey.

The director, Nazeen Baluch, is a young filmmaker from Lyari, the first Baloch female director from the area. Previously, she directed a documentary on Lyari. She aims at highlighting womenâ€™s issues through film and bringing about change.

The producer, Ahsan Shah, is a freelance filmmaker and photographer from Lyari.


