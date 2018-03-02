Pakistani actress Aisha Khan announced on Thursday that she had decided to quit the wonderful media industry, without specifying any reason as to why she took the decision.Â

The Pakistani actress took to her Facebook and Twitter accounts to share the news with her fans.

“I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life,” she wrote. “I have grown and developed and met many wonderful people in this industry to whom Iâ€™m ever so grateful.”

Aisha also apologised to her colleagues and fans for not accepting new projects after 2016.

“I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies,” she wrote.

The Pakistani actress has starred in a string of Pakistani hit drama serials that include Mann Mayal, Mehram, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai among others.

She also starred in commercially successful films such asÂ Jawani Phir Nahi AaniÂ andÂ Waar.Â

Story first published: 2nd March 2018