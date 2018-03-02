Aisha Khan bids farewell to media industry

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

Pakistani actress Aisha Khan announced on Thursday that she had decided to quit the wonderful media industry, without specifying any reason as to why she took the decision.Â 

The Pakistani actress took to her Facebook and Twitter accounts to share the news with her fans.

“I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life,” she wrote. “I have grown and developed and met many wonderful people in this industry to whom Iâ€™m ever so grateful.”

Aisha also apologised to her colleagues and fans for not accepting new projects after 2016.

“I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies,” she wrote.

The Pakistani actress has starred in a string of Pakistani hit drama serials that include Mann Mayal, Mehram, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai among others.

She also starred in commercially successful films such asÂ Jawani Phir Nahi AaniÂ andÂ Waar.Â 


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Three to four wet spells likely in March

March 4, 2018 5:17 pm

PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:30 pm

Sale of Chinese salt banned in Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:09 pm

Policies are made for the rich in Pakistan, says Imran

March 4, 2018 1:46 pm

Senate polls: PML-N, PPP win most seats

March 3, 2018 8:35 pm

PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar wins Senate seat

March 3, 2018 8:01 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.